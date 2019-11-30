Solar panel array planned at EMR

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An array of 2, 240 ground-mounted solar panels, capable of generatin 784 kilowatts, is in the works for property owned by Eastern Maine Recycling (EMR), adjacent to the company’s transfer station here.

Plans for the solar array drawn up by Cumberland-based Sevee and Maher Engineers list Revision Energy as the developer/owner of the project.

“We’re leasing the property to them for a solar farm,” Ben “Lee” Worcester, vice president of EMR, told the Islander on Monday.

“This is basically going to be put into the grid and they will find purchasers of green energy and sell it to them.”

The array is slated for a four-acre parcel that abuts the EMR transfer station site. Other abutting properties are owned by members of the Worcester family and by the town of Southwest Harbor. The latter is the parcel on which the town’s water treatment plant is located.

The Planning Board found the application complete at its Nov. 21 meeting. A public hearing on the project is scheduled for the board’s Dec. 5 meeting at the town office.

Worcester, a member of the Planning Board, recused himself for the completeness review. Mike Levesque, another board member, also got up from the table and moved to the audience. He did not give a reason.

That left four members at the table, which represented a quorum for the seven-member board.