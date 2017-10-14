TREMONT — Selectmen on Oct. 2 voted to approve sending out a request for proposals to install a solar electric array on the town’s closed landfill.

The request for proposals was drafted by Joe Blotnick of A Climate to Thrive, a nonprofit group working toward energy independence on Mount Desert Island.

The proposal seeks bids for a photovoltaic system producing between .4 and 1 megawatts of electricity to be located on the three-acre site near the town office. The power produced would be used in town and school buildings. Excess electricity would be fed into the power grid.

Citing the need for knowledgeable people to review the bids, selectmen also voted to have the town manager draft bylaws for a solar farm task force. The task force is expected to meet once to review bids.