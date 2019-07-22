Solar array was offline

TREMONT — It is not clear how the solar array installed on the closed landfill near the town office went offline in mid-May.

Town Manager Chris Saunders was alerted to the fact when the monthly electricity bill for the town was around $250 instead of the $15 it had been since the array was installed. When Saunders called Emera to ask why, he was told the array had not been feeding into the electricity grid since the middle of May.

Representatives of Sun Dog Solar have corrected the issue as of July 3 and locked the system so it can not easily be turned off in the future. Saunders chalked the incident up to growing pains of a new system.