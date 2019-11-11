Soil talk set

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District (HCSWCD) will host their annual Local Working Group meeting to discuss and obtain feedback on agricultural and forestry related conservation priorities for Hancock County on Thursday, Nov.14 from 5-7 p.m. at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office. The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Local Working Group meetings are a joint effort by the HCSWCD and the USDA to engage participants in the conservation process for Hancock County. Meetings provide input to the District Conservationist of the USDA NRCS on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs related to agriculture and forestry.

Hancock County SWCD’s Chair, Kate Mrozicki, will introduce Chris Phinney, District Conservationist with the Hancock County NRCS Field Office. Phinney will be available to answer questions about available funding and technical assistance for water quality and conservation efforts. Mrozicki will provide information on the District’s new Strategic Plan.

Contact 667-8663.