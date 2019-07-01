BAR HARBOR — Women who own or manage farmland in Maine are invited to participate in a free discussions focused on soil health on July 9 in the Turrets building at College of the Atlantic. The program. sponsored by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Women, Food and Agriculture Network (WFAN), is titled “Women Caring for the Land.”

Women Caring for the Land is facilitated by women conservationists, and offers a peer-to-peer, informal discussion format to allow women landowners to talk about their farm management goals.

Interactive activities and discussion will focus on how local professionals can assist landowners with soil health and conservation planning for their operation. Free lunch is provided. During an afternoon field tour, participants will travel to a nearby farm to observe simple soil tests and interesting management practices.

Registration is required prior to attending. Contact Carol Schutte at 430-2540 or carol@wfan.org.