Soggy carriage roads closed 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — All of the park’s carriage roads are now closed to walkers, runners and cyclists while they dry out and firm up from wet winter weather.

It’s something that happens every spring to keep the roads from being damaged.

Deputy Superintendent Brandon Bies said Tuesday that weather will determine how long the carriage roads remain closed, but they likely won’t reopen until late April.

Loop Road opens soon

The Park Loop Road has been closed to motor vehicles all winter, except for the Ocean Drive section between the Sand Beach entrance station and Otter Cliff Road.

Bies said the entire Loop Road usually reopens April 15, weather and road conditions permitting.

“At this point, the Loop Road is in good shape, but there are still a few icy spots,” he said. “Those will probably be cleared up by mid-April.”

Staff back to offices

As of next Monday, March 28, the National Park Service’s remote work policy will no longer be in effect.

“For the past two years, employees who could do so have been doing a great deal of telework throughout the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Bies said. “That flexibility to telework daily ends Monday.

“We still expect to see a lot of telework, but folks will be coming back into the office more frequently. So, that’s another step toward a return to normalcy for us.”