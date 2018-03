ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park’s carriage roads will be closed to all users until the roads dry out and become firm enough to prevent damage to their gravel surfaces.

The recent mild weather and wet conditions have softened the carriage roads and made them susceptible to damage from foot traffic, bikes and horses, according to park officials. They encourage visitors to use Acadia’s hiking trails and the Park Loop Road, which is closed to motor vehicles until April 15.