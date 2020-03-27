Sobriety help from a distance 

BAR HARBOR – For anyone looking to attend an Alcohol Anonymous meeting or Narcotics Anonymous meeting, these support groups are now meeting online.

For Narcotics Anonymous, visit https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/. For Alcoholics Anonymous, visit http://aa-intergroup.org/.

Additionally, Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor is offering remote counselling; call 244-4012. Financial help for services may be available, according to a statement issued by the organization. “During this crisis, we are ensuring financial situations are not a barrier to receiving mental health and substance use therapy.”