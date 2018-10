ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Cadillac Mountain summit road was closed temporarily Wednesday morning because of a light coating of snow at the top.

It was the first time the road had been closed due to weather since the annual re-opening last spring.

The Cadillac summit road, along with most of the Park Loop Road, is scheduled remain open through Nov. 30, weather permitting. Only the Ocean Drive section of the Loop Road is to be open to traffic after that.