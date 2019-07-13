Skocpol to address Dems

ELLSWORTH — Harvard Professor Theda Skocpol will speak on “Saving America Once Again: Comparing the Anti-Trump Resistance to the Tea Party” for the July meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee, which will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 7 p.m. in the Theater Room of the Moore Center.

Skocpol is a professor of government and sociology at Harvard University. She also serves as director of the National Scholars Strategy Network.

She has been studying developments in eight counties that went for Trump in the 2016 election, two apiece in North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The meeting is open to the public.

Contact chair@hancockcountydems.org.