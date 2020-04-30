Skippers online 

STONINGTON — Like other educational programs, the Eastern Maine Skippers Program (EMSP) is making adjustments for the final quarter of the school year.

Many of the program’s participating schools are holding virtual weekly check-ins with students. With the help of Google Classroom, teachers and students have access to learning materials and tutorials relating to “On the Water” skills and spring boat maintenance.

Participating students will have the opportunity to provide a virtual update of their year-end projects. The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries hopes to collect those presentations in a form that can be shared online with fellow skippers, sponsors, industry members and the public.