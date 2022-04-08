Six new firefighter/EMTs hired 

MOUNT DESERT — Fire Chief Mike Bender is hiring five full-time firefighter/EMTs and one part-time EMT as the fire department moves closer to taking over the functions of the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service at the ambulance service’s request.

The Select Board approved their hiring Monday night.

Paramedic Margaret Houghton, the ambulance service’s crew chief, will start her new job April 18.

“I’m happy to see her remaining helping out the community,” said Select Board member Matt Hart.

The rest of the new firefighter/EMTs will start May 2. They are Shelby Allen, Kate Joseph, Ian Campbell and Griffin Costello-Sanders. Sarah Adelberg will be a part-time EMT starting May 2.

Hart told Bender, “I was pleasantly surprised to see this slate of names, considering how difficult it is to find people. Congratulations on putting a department together that attracts people.”

Bender said he still has a couple of positions to fill.

Lennon helping with transition

The Select Board also authorized Bender to hire Bar Harbor Assistant Fire Chief John Lennon on a temporary, part-time basis to assist with the final stages of transferring vehicles, medical equipment, supplies, records and other assets from the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service to the fire department. Mount Desert will reimburse Bar Harbor for his time.

Bender said Lennon, who is a paramedic, will help ensure “a smooth and seamless changeover.”

Lennon will work as liaison between the Mount Desert Fire Department and the ambulance service for up to 16 hours a week, as needed, from now until July 1.

With the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, Bender said he hopes to have an agreement with Bar Harbor to share a deputy fire chief on a permanent basis.