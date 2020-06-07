Site needs engineer approval 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Owners of a lot at 55 Main Street have been given a go ahead to use the property contingent upon the town receiving a letter from an engineer that says the stormwater and erosion control design is complete.

Members of the Planning Board voted in favor of several aspects of the application at their meeting last Thursday following a public hearing. No one voiced concerns for the project during the public hearing.

There has been an outdoor vendors market taking place on the property since the beginning of April when a cease and desist order was issued because of land use ordinance violations.

“Current activity is not supposed to be going on at this site,” Deputy Code Enforcement Officer Jesse Dunbar said during the meeting, “until she meets the conditions.”

A motion to accept the application as complete and compliant contingent upon a letter from engineer Greg Johnston saying the property is complete according to the stormwater plan was approved 6-0-1. Planning Board member John Williams abstained from all votes before the board during the meeting.