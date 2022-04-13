Sips Cafe to close Friday 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The public will have one last chance on Friday, April 15, to place an order at Sips Cafe before the eatery closes for good.

“The time has come to pass the honorable torch to someone else,” said chef and owner Jennifer Worcester.

Sips Cafe opened 16 years ago on the Clark Point Road and has since been a year-round restaurant and gathering spot for members of the island community to enjoy warm meals, coffee and entertainment.

With the wine influence of Worcester’s other business, Sawyer’s Specialties, and an association with Chef Bill Morrison, the two developed a menu with Mediterranean undertones and a Maine flair.

Worcester said a lack of staffing was the ultimate reason for the decision to close the restaurant.

The restaurant business was new to Worcester when she first decided to open the cafe, but with the support of many loving friends, talented and capable employees, and a very patient family, Worcester said that the business grew and she was eventually able to establish what many regard as the “Cheers” of Southwest Harbor.

Sips brought live music to Southwest Harbor with its Wednesday night dinner music events and Saturday night bands that included Clusterfunk, Larks, Band From Eden, and many more. Musician Brian Kupiec inspired Sips to host an open mic on Mondays.

In addition to live events, Sips held many celebrations through the years and saw a variety of celebrities come through the doors, such as Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Sips also provided holiday meals, cooked and packaged for pickup during the pandemic, which filled a void, and need, in the community.

“It is hard to put into words how much I have personally grown,” Worcester said. Over the years, she has enjoyed watching many employees develop their skills, customers age and children grow. She feels her restaurant has touched many members of the community.

Worcester said she wants to thank those who have supported the business over the years and is hosting a community party on its last day, Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Call Sips to make reservations.

Sips 2.0, also owned by Worcester, will remain open, providing wraps, snacks, salad, frozen entrees and more.