Signs of the times

Sprinkled around Mount Desert Island are some signs that give a glimpse into what life is like during this time of COVID-19 as the people around the state, along with many other places in the world, make choices to flatten the curve. Businesses are shifting practices to be able to continue serving customers safely during Governor Janet Mills’ executive order to stay healthy at home by offering curbside pickup or delivery. Many organizations and individuals are posting signs to thank essential workers or simply to display messages of encouragement. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY