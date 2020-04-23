Signs of the times

Sprinkled around Mount Desert Island are some signs that give a glimpse into what life is like during this time of COVID-19 as the people around the state, along with many other places in the world, make choices to flatten the curve. Businesses are shifting practices to be able to continue serving customers safely during Governor Janet Mills’ executive order to stay healthy at home by offering curbside pickup or delivery. Many organizations and individuals are posting signs to thank essential workers or simply to display messages of encouragement. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY
Signs have been posted around the one at the head of Mount Desert Island to lift people’s spirits when passing by.
Each side of the sign at the YWCA in Bar Harbor has a different message. One is a thank you to essential workers and the other side encourages people to stay safe and wash their hands.
Signs pepper the front of Salsbury Hardware and Organic Garden Center in Town Hill. One asks those coming to pick up orders not to pet the kitty.
Marc Chalfoun finishes posting up a message his wife, Victoria Paskett, wanted to put out to thank healthcare and essential workers on their property in Southwest Harbor.
A simple message from a business in Southwest Harbor.
Sarah Hinckley covers the towns of Southwest Harbor, Tremont and neighboring islands. Send story ideas and information to [email protected]
Leave a Reply