Shuttered venue operators can apply for grants

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Rep. Pingree announced that more help is here for local businesses and workers as the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program begins accepting applications at noon today, Thursday, April 8. Pingree helped secure additional funding for the program as part of the American Rescue Plan’s support for small businesses. The program includes a total of over $16 billion in grants for shuttered venues. Local venues can begin applying for assistance HERE.

“Live venues like our concert halls, museums, theaters, and movie theaters have been hit especially hard by this pandemic. They closed down to keep their communities safe, and many still haven’t been able to fully reopen,” said Pingree.

Who Can Apply:

Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria

Motion picture theater operators

Talent representatives

Each business entity owned by an eligible entity that also meets the eligibility requirements

Applicants must have been in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020. A venue or promoter who received a PPP loan on or after Dec. 27, 2020, will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount. Click here for more information about who can apply.

Venue operates can use their grants for:

Payroll costs

Rent payments

Utility payments

Worker protection expenditures, and

More

Pingree has served as Chair of the House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee since January 2021, where she oversees funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and other cultural agencies. She serves as co-chair of the Congressional Arts Caucus.

Click here for a full list of how venue operators can use their grants.