Show honors Plimpton

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Visitors to the Southwest Harbor library last Thursday were seeing triple. There was the real Susan Plimpton, children’s librarian, a performer in a curly wig dressed like her, and a small puppet made to look like her.

The final Family Concert Series performance of the season was “The Adventures of Miss Susan,” a wordless puppet show created and performed by Barn Arts Resident Artists Brittany Parker, Katie Melby, and Andrew Lynch. A live, silent-film-style soundtrack was performed by Lynch.

“The show is dedicated to all wonderful children’s librarians everywhere,” the ensemble said.

Parker, who serves as Producing Artistic Director for the Barn Arts Collective, plans to move to Rockland this fall to work with the Strand Theatre.

“Developing this organization and serving this incredible community has been the absolute joy of my life,” said Parker. “I am so grateful to all who have been so supportive of me and Barn Arts over the past few years, and I am so excited to see what is next for the organization.”

She may continue to participate in Barn Arts programs as a teaching and performing artist in the future. She will also continue to collaborate with MDI schools and organizations on new arts education programs.