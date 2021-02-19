Shop tools donated to high school

BAR HARBOR – Paul Gloger, a retired industrial engineer and lifelong hobby machinist who lives in Bar Harbor, has donated a number of tools and pieces of equipment to the career and technical education department at Mount Desert Island High School.

He had owned some of the tools since childhood.

“Now, my wife and I are downsizing, and the excitement for the hobby was waning,” he said.

He said his wife, Mary, and their daughters encouraged him to donate the tools and equipment to the high school. The items included a toolchest with tools that had belonged to a former co-worker.

“He gave it to me with the caveat that if I ever got rid of it, it should go to a school” Gloger said.

Chip Taylor, a technology teacher at the high school, said the donated items include a small metal lathe, a small metal milling machine, a 12-ton press, a belt sander, a couple of band saws and a large number of precision measuring devices.

“We already had a metal lathe and milling machine in the shop, but both of those are larger, more industrial machines and don’t get a lot of use,” Taylor said. “I think the sheer size of them sometimes intimidates the kids.

“So, having these smaller versions will be helpful because I can put kids on those to start out and then transfer them to the bigger ones as they need to.”

Taylor said he thinks the Glogers are pleased that the donated pieces will be used by students “and not just stuck in a closet somewhere.”

According to the Glogers’ daughter, Emily Bracale, “Most of the time when my dad was home and not at work he would be out in “The Shop” making things, repairing things, improving things (‘Glogerizing’ we called it), and inventing things…His gift to the MDI High School now is part of his legacy to the world. His support of my intelligence, creativity and respect for precision is also a huge legacy, for which I am grateful daily.”