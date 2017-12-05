SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen on Tuesday approved the Shellfish Conservation Committee’s request to allow unlimited recreational shellfish licenses for the upcoming year. No commercial licenses will be issued, as has been the practice in recent years.

“We don’t have an adequate softshell clam resource for commercial digging,” committee Chairman Jim Colquhoun told selectmen.

Licenses cost $20 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. There is no charge for those under the age of 18. A license enables the digger to harvest up to one peck of clams per day.

The approval of selectmen was needed before the committee contacts the Maine Department of Marine Resources for permission to begin selling licenses, which should be available in mid-December, Colquhoun said.