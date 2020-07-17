Shaw Institute to host webinar series

BLUE HILL— A series of webinars from the Shaw Institute in Blue Hill, “Planet in Crisis: Science and Survival,” will spotlight leading scientists engaged in a race to save our planet from unchecked pollution, global warming, environmental cancers and pandemic viral disease. All the webinars are 6–7 p.m. and links will be posted before the dates.

On Wednesday, July 22, it’s “Our Ocean Planet in Three Acts: Staggering Diversity, Scary News and Reasons for Hope” with Nancy Knowlton, Ph.D., Sant Chair for Marine Science at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and a scientific leader of the Census of Marine Life.

To sign up for this livestream and participate in a Q&A session after the talk, go to shawinstitute.org/events-lectures. Call (207) 374-2135 for information.