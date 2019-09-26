Sex abuse suspect worked at MDI Hospital and MDI High School

BAR HARBOR — Gerald Keenan of Brewer, who was arrested last Friday on sex crime charges involving two pre-teen boys in Jackman, where he was a physician’s assistant in the late 1990s, later worked as a PA at Mount Desert Island Hospital and, through a contract between the hospital and Mount Desert Island High School, was an athletic trainer.

Keenan, now 65, was employed at the hospital here from 2003 to 2013, a hospital spokeswoman said. He was affiliated with the high school for about three years, starting in the fall of 2006.

“The first year, he covered fall and winter activities; he was with the basketball team and wrestling,” MDI High Athletic Director Bunky Dow said Tuesday. “He was around to tend to people as needed.”

After the first year, Dow said, Keenan only had time to provide coverage for the wrestling team during meets.

“He also did the first-aid part of educational courses for our coaches, and he helped out with some physical exams,” Dow said.

A Somerset County grand jury last week indicted Keenan on three counts of gross sexual assault, 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, issued the following statement on Tuesday: “Because of the seriousness of the charges, we wanted to reach out to our community to remind all students and former students that if this individual or anyone else associated with our school district has done anything to make them feel uncomfortable, they should contact us so that we are able to help.”

Gousse said anyone should feel free to bring any concerns to himself or to Principal Matt Haney, Dean of Students Ian Braun, or Julie Meltzer, the school system’s Title IX coordinator.

Gousse said he has been in contact with MDI Hospital officials and with Bar Harbor Police Chief Jim Willis.

“We just want to make sure that if there is anybody out there who has any information or concerns … we can provide support and can also get them to a place where they can share the information with the authorities,” Gousse said.