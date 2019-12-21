BAR HARBOR — Residents and businesses up and down Main Street and on Crooked Road had their sewer service interrupted briefly last week, as crews rehabilitated aging sewer pipes.

Passersby may also have noticed large amounts of steam coming up from under the street. Motorists were diverted around open manholes emitting steam.

The pipes were rehabilitated using a process called “cured-in-place-pipelining.” By this method, jointless liners are installed inside old pipes to strengthen them. When hardened, the liners prevent leaks and infiltration.

The smooth surface reduces friction to improve flow, according to a notice distributed to the public by contractor Green Mountain Pipeline Services.

According to Utilities Superintendent Jeff Van Trump, once the liner is inserted into the sewer main, it is inflated with compressed air, and cured or hardened with steam.

“The amount of time it takes to cure and cool is directly related to the size and length of the pipe,” he said.

Main Street residents were told last week to expect no water or sewer for up to six hours. Van Trump explained the method was a time-saving “alternative to digging and replacing” sewer pipes.

Former Public Works Director Chip Reeves told the Town Council this summer that the last sewer upgrade was more than 20 years ago.

According to the Green Mountain Pipeline Services website, CIPP “has become the standard in the industry worldwide.” Sewer pipes rehabilitated by this method have an estimated life of 50 years.