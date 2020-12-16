Serious injury crash in Clifton involves log truck

Update to this story: As of 12:22 p.m., Route 9 has been reopened.

CLIFTON — The Maine State Police out of Troop E are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. today, Dec. 16, and shut down all travel on Route 9 in Clifton.

State Police were dispatched to a rollover crash involving several vehicles and a log truck that rolled over, blocking Route 9. Troopers investigating the crash determined Jay Preston, 30, of Dennysville, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on a suspended driver’s license, crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Western Star tractor-trailer unit operated by Rodney Tolman, 56, of Amherst. Preston was critically injured in the crash and needed to be extricated by fire personnel from Eddington and Holden before he was transported by Northern Light Ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Troopers expect Route 9 to remain closed for several hours while crews clear the roadway, and for a team of state police reconstructionist to complete their scene investigation. Troopers are urging motorists to seek alternative routes as this crash will impact morning commuter traffic.

This is the only information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call at (207) 973-3700 x9.

The Maine State Police was assisted by the Maine DOT, Maine DEP, Brewer Ambulance, Eddington Fire, Amherst Fire and Holden Fire.