September standings

MOUNT DESERT — Ned Johnston rolled snake eyes Saturday with bullets in races No. 6 and 7 in the Northeast Harbor Fleet’s Fall Series.

Six Luders were on the line for the relatively light-air races, along with 3 IOD Class boats. Steve Lawson was the race committee, assisted by Simon Hulbert.

David Folger was runner-up in the first race, and Jim Fernald finished second in the second race.

Fall Series

Standings after 7 races

1 Ned Johnston Domino

2 Jim Fernald Sea Bee

3 David Folger Voo Doo

4 Wells Bacon MaryJane

5 MDICSC Connor Ratcliff Surprise

6 Rick Wheeler Ondine

7 Matthew Baird Sea Wolf

8 Pancho Cole Dilli Gaff

9 Tom Rolfes Palladin