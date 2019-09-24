September standings

MOUNT DESERT — Ned Johnston rolled snake eyes Saturday with bullets in races No. 6 and 7 in the Northeast Harbor Fleet’s Fall Series.
Six Luders were on the line for the relatively light-air races, along with 3 IOD Class boats. Steve Lawson was the race committee, assisted by Simon Hulbert.
David Folger was runner-up in the first race, and Jim Fernald finished second in the second race.
Fall Series
Standings after 7 races
1 Ned Johnston Domino
2 Jim Fernald Sea Bee
3 David Folger Voo Doo
4 Wells Bacon MaryJane
5 MDICSC Connor Ratcliff Surprise
6 Rick Wheeler Ondine
7 Matthew Baird Sea Wolf
8 Pancho Cole Dilli Gaff
9 Tom Rolfes Palladin
