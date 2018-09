September means bigger cruise ships in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Cruise ships continue to arrive at a steady clip through the fall. Larger ships visit in the fall, when the town’s daily passenger cap goes up to 5,500 passengers per day. In the summer, when more land-based visitors are in town, the cap is 3,500.

Three ships will be on their “maiden voyages,” or first trips to Bar Harbor. They are Star Pride set to arrive September 6, Silver Spirit on September 28, and Silver Wind on October 23.

Sept. 6 Insignia Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 6 Star Pride* Thursday 1 – 10 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 7 Rotterdam Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 8 Seabourn Quest Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 9 Rotterdam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 9 Adventure of the Seas Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 9 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (9/3) Town Pier Sept. 10 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 10 Seabourn Quest Monday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 10 Victory II Monday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 11 Star Pride Tuesday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 11 Norwegian Gem Tuesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Summit Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 American Constitution Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 14 Veendam Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 14 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 Serenade of the Seas Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 Norwegian Dawn Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 16 Veendam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 16 Zuiderdam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 16 Insignia Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 16 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. (9/17) Town Pier

Sept. 17 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 18 Serenade of the Seas Tuesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 19 Norwegian Escape Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 20 Crystal Symphony Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Rotterdam Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Seven Seas Navigator Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 AIDAdiva Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 22 Anthem of the Seas Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 22 Independence Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. (9/23) Town Pier

Sept. 23 Rotterdam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 24 Adventure of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 24 Victory II Monday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 25 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 25 Pearl Mist Tuesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 26 Norwegian Escape Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Summit Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Pearl Mist Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Norwegian Dawn Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 28 Veendam Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 28 Aurora Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 28 Silver Spirit* Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Crystal Symphony Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Zuiderdam Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Norwegian Dawn Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Veendam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Adventure of the Seas Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 1 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 1 Norwegian Gem Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 2 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 2 Star Pride Tuesday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Rotterdam Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Serenade of the Seas Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Seven Seas Navigator Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 6 Zuiderdam Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 6 Insignia Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 7 Rotterdam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 8 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 8 Victory II Monday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 10 Norwegian Escape Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 10 Seabourn Quest Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 10 Fram Wednesday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Summit Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Norwegian Dawn Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Seven Seas Navigator Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Veendam Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Royal Princes Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Seabourn Quest Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Silver Spirit Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Norwegian Dawn Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 14 Grandeur of the Seas Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 15 Adventure of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 15 Pearl Mist Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 16 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Norwegian Gem Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 18 Serenade of the Seas Thursday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Rotterdam Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Zuiderdam Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Silver Spirit Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 20 Insignia Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 20 Star Pride Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 21 Seven Seas Navigator Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 22 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 22 Pearl Mist Monday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 23 Silver Wind* Tuesday 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 23 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 24 Norwegian Gem Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 25 Norwegian Dawn Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 26 Insignia Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 29 Seabourn Quest Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 29 Pearl Mist Monday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 30 AIDAdiva Tuesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Nov. 2 Silver Spirit Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Nov. 2 Royal Princess Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Nov. 3 Seven Seas Navigator Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Nov. 7 Insignia Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

*Maiden voyage to Bar Harbor