September blood drives set

BAR HARBOR — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

A blood drive is set for Wednesday, Sept. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center in Bar Harbor. The Swan’s Island School will also host a drive, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).