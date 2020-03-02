Senator Collins meets with Friends of Acadia leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Susan Collins met with David MacDonald, President and CEO of Friends of Acadia (FOA), and Hannah Sistare Clark, member of the FOA Board of Directors, in her Washington, D.C., office in mid-February.

“Members and volunteers of Friends of Acadia are dedicated to preserving Acadia National Park, ensuring that one of our state’s most precious treasureswill be accessible for locals and tourists to enjoy for generations to come,” said Senator Collins. “I look forward to our continued work together to protect the beauty of Maine’s coast showcased at Acadia National Park.”

During the meeting, MacDonald and Clark thanked Senator Collins for introducing the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act, a bipartisan bill she introduced last month that would encourage the National Park Service (NPS) to increase the use of native flora and prevent the spread of invasive, non-native species on lands it cares for.

Friends of Acadia preserves, protects, and promotes stewardship of the outstanding natural beauty, ecological vitality, and distinctive cultural resources of Acadia National Park and surrounding communities for the inspiration and enjoyment of current and future generations.