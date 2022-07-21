Senate panel passes Acadia housing bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill that would allow 55 acres of Acadia National Park land in the Town Hill area of Bar Harbor to be used for workforce housing was passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday.

If the bill is passed by the full U.S. Senate and House and signed by the president, 40 of the 55 acres would be conveyed to the town of Bar Harbor with the understanding that Island Housing Trust would use it to build community workforce housing. Acadia would use the remaining 15 acres for seasonal employee housing.

The bill was introduced by Maine Sen. Angus King and co-sponsored by Maine Sen. Susan Collins. It now goes to the full Senate, probably as part of a package with other bills.