Sen. King statement marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Office of U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement from Senator King in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

“On August 28, 1963, I sat perched in a tree on the National Mall and listened as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. told a crowd about his dream that one day, America would truly embody the idea that all people are created equal. His words still echo in my ears, all these years later. Dr. King spoke with clarity, passion, and unparalleled talent to remind all who would hear him of the American promise: it’s character that counts, not race, gender, religion, or national origin. His voice and his work inspired generations of Americans to recommit themselves to realize his dream.

“However, recent years have reminded us all that the work is not finished. From the continued inequities in our criminal justice system that harm Black Americans to the widespread disparities that have made Black Americans far more likely to suffer the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, it is clear that the dream Dr. King shared nearly 60 years ago has not been fulfilled.

“Dr. King famously said that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. He’s right, of course – but that only happens if good people stand up, and fight to extend the American birthright of Equal Justice Under Law to all of our people. In the days ahead, we must summon his wisdom and his drive as Americans of all backgrounds continue to work together in pursuit of a more perfect union that truly guarantees liberty and justice for all.”