Sen. King makes statement honoring Veterans Day

BRUNSWICK – Today, U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

“In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation declaring November 11th as a day of ‘common purpose’ for all Americans to ‘remember the sacrifices of those who fought so valiantly to preserve our freedoms.’ Nearly 70 years later, we are still bound by this common purpose — to honor our servicemembers and to care for those who have shouldered the burden of our nation’s defense.

“This sacrifice has resonated in our state from the nation’s earliest days as Maine people have embodied the Dirigo motto and proudly fought for the United States. With one of the nation’s highest rates of veterans per capita, those who served are woven into the fabric of every town and city across our state. So today at the dinner table, the grocery store, or the local veterans memorial, be sure to stop and thank a veteran – for their service and for their continued commitment to our communities.

“While thanks are important and well deserved, that’s just the start. We also must commit to supporting our veterans in deeds as well as words. That means delivering stronger benefits, better healthcare, and improved educational and economic opportunity for those who served. These are all areas where, historically, the country has not done enough. We’ve made a lot of progress over the last few years, including with the passage of the PACT Act to support veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic hazards; but there is more work to be done. Today and every day, we must recommit ourselves to improving the lives of American veterans.

“On this Veterans Day, it is my privilege to thank the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen who served and those that continue to serve our nation. I hope all Americans can join together in common purpose to honor these veterans and serve them just as they have served us. May God bless America, and may God bless all those who serve.”