Self-directed site visit planned for JAX housing development

BAR HARBOR — With a little experience under their belts of holding meetings and public hearings via Zoom video conference with a call-in number for public participation, the Planning Board last week ironed out the details of another new challenge: how to hold a socially-distanced site visit for a planned development.

The site visit and neighborhood meeting are the next steps in the board’s consideration of a planned 44-unit apartment complex on Schooner Head Road for employees of The Jackson Laboratory. The 37-acre lot is directly across from one of the parking lots, Lot G, on the laboratory’s Bar Harbor campus.

A self-directed site visit for Planning Board members, and any interested members of the public, is planned for April 20-23 during daylight hours. Information about the proposal will be posted at the site.

A virtual neighborhood meeting is set for April 24 at 10 a.m.

A sketch plan application for the project, a first phase of an eventual 100-unit plan, was submitted Feb. 12 and reviewed at a March 4 Planning Board meeting.

Katy Longley, the lab’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, told the board at the sketch plan review that the lab has been in “discussions with employees, developers and the town to identify sustainable solutions” to the housing crisis.

The laboratory is partnering with the Portland-based Developer’s Collaborative, which will lease the land from the lab and own, maintain and manage the housing complex.

A parking lot may be built before construction begins, project engineer Sarah Curran said, since the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is allowing the lab to include the new lot in its existing “scheme of development” permits. The lot will also be helpful as a “lay-down area” during construction.

Michael Lyne of Developer’s Collaborative said there will be a significant buffer between the road and the parking lot, which will be in front of the buildings.

Driving down the road, he said, “you should feel like it’s not glaring at you. Anyone who’s going to live there wants that same feel.”

The application uses a planning construct called a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The same tool was used in an application last year for redevelopment of a West Street Extension apartment complex used to house employees of hotel company Ocean Properties. In that case, the PUD tool allowed the company to build at a higher density than would otherwise be allowed in the district. In the case of the Schooner Head Housing Project, density is not as much of an issue, but using the PUD construct is the only way multifamily dwellings may be built in the district. The nearby Compass Harbor Estates were built under PUD rules.

Planned Unit Development rules require that a portion of the housing units be affordable housing under a specific definition.

Lyne and board members discussed how to square that requirement with the plan for the project exclusively to house laboratory employees, and whether the portion of affordable units will be calculated based on this first 44-unit phase on its own, or whether the eventual 100-unit goal can be used.

“I’m sure the applicant can come up with a plan that is fair and will meet this (requirement),” Planning Director Michele Gagnon said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.