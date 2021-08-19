Selectmen special meeting, Planning Board public hearing continued

TREMONT — Campgrounds are the topic of two meetings next week for both the Tremont Board of Selectmen and Planning Board.

A special Board of Selectmen meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, to address a citizen petition turned into the town recently that requests a six-month moratorium on campgrounds. The next night, Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m., the Planning Board will continue the public hearing via Zoom for a 154-site campground application for Acadia Wilderness Lodge located at 661 Tremont Road.

To meet an early-September deadline for getting an item on a ballot for the November election, the Board of Selectmen is scheduled to meet regarding a request to put a campground moratorium ordinance before voters. A group of citizens calling themselves Concerned Tremont Residents collected 177 signatures, 168 of which were certified. That’s double the amount needed to qualify the petition for review.

A proposed campground moratorium ordinance was sent to town officials by the group who circulated the petition. The moratorium is being requested to give the town, specifically the Planning Board, time to propose changes to the town’s land use ordinance (LUO) regarding campgrounds and their impact on neighborhoods, the environment and the town’s infrastructure, particularly the possibility of overburdening existing emergency services.

Members of the Planning Board have already requested that a campground moratorium go before voters two times this year. Their request was denied by the Board of Selectmen. When they made their last request earlier this summer, members of the Board of Selectmen asked if those on the Planning Board could work on further amendments to the LUO to put before voters. Any changes to the town’s LUO and/or any proposed campground moratorium ordinance would not be enacted without going to voters for approval.

Residents approved minimal changes to the town’s LUO at the annual Town Meeting in May regarding campgrounds.

On Tuesday, the Planning Board will continue the public hearing for a 154-site campground application they deemed complete at a meeting in March. A public hearing for the application began on April 27 and was attended by about 50 people. Members of the Planning Board decided to continue the hearing and representatives of Acadia Wilderness Lodge asked for a couple of continuations to host neighborhood meetings to try to find some compromises regarding the concerns that neighboring residents have.

In their second neighborhood meeting, AWL representatives presented a plan that reduced the original application of 154 sites to 55 sites, eliminating RV and self-tenting sites. Those 55 sites are now made up of glamping tents and luxury yurts to be built as permanent structures.

On Aug. 10, Greg Johnston, the engineer for the proposed AWL project, submitted a letter to town officials stating that the changes to the project did not warrant submitting a new application because it is a reduction in the original plan.

A week later, the Concerned Tremont Residents group sent a rebuttal letter through their legal representation stating the reasons why the project should be considered a new application. Those reasons include the newly proposed permanent structures that would each be outfitted with private toilets and showers, construction of several new buildings and structures, including a building for employee housing, and the possibility that the new concept would require subdivision approval.

Johnston’s letter points out that any changes to the town’s LUO at this year’s annual Town Meeting cannot be applied to the application because it was pending when the vote happened.