Select Board creates conduct policy 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A town conduct policy was recently enacted for all Southwest Harbor committee, board and select board members to follow.

The policy, approved at the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting, upholds the ethics and integrity of the board as a whole and includes detailed conflict of interest procedures.

According to the policy, members with a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest are required to disclose it and shall not vote on any matter deemed to be in their financial interest, personal interest or in direct benefit to the board member.

Another provision includes that members should remain calm, professional, communicate effectively, listen and respect the ideas of others. It says that board or committee members should not get loud, interrupt, yell, swear, use sarcasm, bully, harass or ridicule others.

The policy also states that decisions made by a committee or board will be respected by the board or committee members regardless of how an individual member voted.

Violations of these standards may be cause for removal from office during a current term or allow the Select Board to consider violations of the standards, either during the current term or in the recent past, as cause for nonappointment. The Select Board is expected to model these standards in all its meetings going forward.