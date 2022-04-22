Select Board approves ARPA fund allocation to town employees 

TREMONT — Town employees and those who provided emergency services during the pandemic will receive funds from the town.

The Select Board last month approved a total of $50,390 to be allocated to town employees who worked or responded to emergency calls in Tremont during the period of March 12, 2020, to July 1, 2021. The money will come from the roughly $168,000 the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The list of employees who will receive payments includes town staff, animal control officers, plow drivers, assessors, Tremont Volunteer Fire Department members, Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance staff, Southwest Harbor Fire Department members assisting EMTs in Tremont and Tremont Consolidated School staff.

Town staff, which includes both full-time and part-time town officials, assessors, the animal control officer and plow drivers will receive a total $13,140 in premium pay. Seven full-time town officials will receive $1,500 each for a total of $10,500. The animal control officer will get $500. The six plow drivers will each get $250. Each of the two assessors will receive $250. One part-time town official will receive $140.

Ten active Tremont Fire Department members will be allotted $500 each. Twenty-three Southwest Harbor Fire Department members who assisted EMTs with 911 calls will receive $250 each. Twenty-two Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance staff who responded to town medical emergencies during the pandemic will get $500 each.

Tremont Consolidated School staff members will receive a total of $15,500, with 31 employees receiving $500 each.