Segway operators warned of fog

BAR HARBOR — Police responded to two separate complaints on Sept. 10 about a Segway tour company operating in poor weather with low visibility. Police spoke to the tour company owner who agreed to provide participants with reflective vests.

On Sept. 10 police responded to a trespassing complaint involving a neighbor trimming trees over the property line. Police helped neighbors settle the dispute.

The evening of Sept. 10, police responded to a complaint of an intoxicated woman blocking others from accessing the restroom by the police station. Police warned the woman of disorderly conduct and arranged for a taxi.

Police stopped a vehicle late on the evening of Sept. 10, and arrested Constance Sainty, 28, of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence.

In a Mount Desert Street parking lot on Sept. 11, a 2015 Chevy pick-up operated by Cody Tozier, 20, of Bar Harbor was backing up when it reportedly struck a parked 2018 Subaru Forester, last operated by Janet Varnum, 78, of Bar Harbor. No one was injured. The Subaru sustained minor front-end damage.

On Sept. 11, a Cyr Bus operated by Kevin Dionne, 49, of Milford was heading west on West Street when it reportedly struck a parked Northeast Bus operated by Michael Frank, 38, of Camden, causing a hole in the driver’s side rear panel of the Northeast Bus. No injuries were reported.

The evening of Sept. 11, police responded to a call from a downtown restaurant that a customer was behaving aggressively. The customer had left by the time police arrived.

Police located an individual sleeping in the person’s vehicle on the town pier the night of Sept. 11 and advised the person of the town ordinance against sleeping in a vehicle.

Early morning on Sept. 12, police arrested Ty Scott, 26, of Aledo, Texas, on a charge of driving to endanger.

An employee from a downtown motel called police about a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot. Police responded and found a local woman who said she fell asleep in her car listening to music. She went home without incident.

Police responded to a call from a retail store employee complaining of harassment by a customer on Sept. 12. The customer had vacated the premises. Police spoke to the employee about best practices in handling rude customers.

On Sept. 12, a motorist called police to complain about a bicyclist driving poorly on Cottage Street, weaving in and out of parked vehicles and making antagonizing gestures. Police spoke to both bicyclist and motorist about sharing the road.

Police responded on Sept. 12 to a complaint of fraud on social media, and advised the complainant not to send money as requested.

On Sept. 13, a 2018 Honda last operated by Elizabeth Haderer, 25, of Philadelphia, Penn., was parked on Main Street when it was reportedly struck by a Downeast Transportation bus operated by Larry Briggs, 67, of Palmyra, Penn., navigating through late-summer traffic. There was no personal injury and only minor damage to both vehicles.

Early Friday morning, police responded to a report of a fight on Main Street near Mount Desert Street. When police arrived, a fight appeared to have taken place but no one wanted to report what happened. Two men were warned for disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a call of suspicious activity in the public restroom on Firefly Lane Friday night. They found intoxicated individuals, and asked them to move along.

Following a traffic stop Friday night, police arrested Amanda O’Rourke, 36, of Trenton, on a probation violation.

Early Saturday morning, Jacqueline Symiest, 27, of Brewer, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

Also early Saturday morning, police checked a downtown business after finding an open front door. Finding nothing amiss, they locked the door and notified the business owner.

Police provided traffic control on Saturday for a road race through town.

On Saturday, a 2017 Kia Optima operated by Kevin Newman of Ellsworth was backing out of a parking spot on West Street when it reportedly struck a 1998 Toyota Camry operated by Timothy Heary of Eastport. No injuries were reported, and there was minor damage to the Camry.

Saturday evening, a retail clerk called to report suspected shoplifting. The case is under investigation.

Following a traffic stop early Sunday morning, Kayla Conely, 23, of Seal Harbor was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug, unlawful possession of a Schedule X drug, and violation of probation.

Sunday evening, a 2018 Subaru Forester operated by James Neel, 41, of Bar Harbor was travelling on Indian Point Road when it reportedly struck a deer. The deer ran off. No injuries reported, but there was front-end damage to the Forester.

Early Monday morning, police stopped a vehicle for erratic operation, and arrested Michelle Smith, 28, of Sidney on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest.

Over the week police took several reports of missing items, including bicycles, wallets, medications and a patent leather purse. Police also accepted many found items to store for safekeeping.

Mount desert

Police conducted OUI enforcement detail the evening of Sept. 10 without incident.

On Sept. 11, a woman called police to report the theft of four advertisement signs over the past several months valued at around $80.

On Friday, a 2017 Subaru Sedan operated by Dennis Smith, 74, of Otter Creek, was backing up on Peabody Drive in Seal Harbor when it reportedly struck a parked 2008 Honda Pilot, last operated by Rodney Eason, 46, of Mount Desert. No injuries were reported, and there was minor damage to the Honda Pilot.

Friday evening, police responded to a possible domestic disturbance in Northeast Harbor. Police determined it to be a verbal argument between sisters, with no physical altercation.

Southwest Harbor

A deer did not survive a collision with a Prius on Main Street, past Fernald Point Road, around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. A 2009 Prius driven by Alaina M. Reagan, 31, of Southwest Harbor collided with a deer in the road around dusk, police reported. The accident caused damage to the left front of the vehicle but did not need to be towed, according to police.

Police received a report from a local motel employee about a woman who made comments about her significant other around 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. Police were unable to locate the woman who left the motel on foot, according to the report. The incident was passed along to park service as they had responded the evening before to a disturbance that may be related, the report stated.

A suspicious vehicle was reported to police around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. According to the report, the vehicle had traveled up Forest Avenue several times in the last couple of weeks, staying for a very short time before leaving again, the report stated.

An ATV driving down the center of Seal Cove Road was reported to police around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. When police went to check on the report, the officer was unable to locate the ATV.

Police received a report of an elderly couple missing from their residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. A few minutes after placing the first call, the caller called again to report the couple was now home.

A jogger with a baby carriage on Bass Harbor Road was reported to police a little after 9 a.m. on Friday. Police located the jogger but no further action was taken.

A possible boat accident was reported on Friday around 8 p.m. in the area of Shore Road. When an officer responded to the area, he spoke with a boat captain who reported no damage to any boat and no injuries, but was unable to find the person who called. Upon further investigation, the officer learned there had been damage to a boat and handed the investigation over to the Marine Patrol.

Police arrested Justin Bergeron, 35, of Tremont around 3 a.m. on Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence. Police reported pulling Bergeron over after noticing his vehicle swerving from fog line to center line. After a field sobriety test, Bergeron was arrested and transported to Bar Harbor Police Department for processing.

An officer responded to Long Pond Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a possible injured seagull. After observing the bird for a bit, the officer decided it was not injured and left it alone.

Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in an apartment complex on Forest Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the vehicle was speeding through the complex. Police reported they were unable to locate the vehicle but are familiar with the driver.

A driver attempting to parallel park on Main Street in downtown sparked a verbal confrontation around 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police received a call about the incident but reported there was no physical confrontation.

Tremont

A Tremont resident called the sheriff’s office with a noise complaint around 10 p.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the resident was hearing a vehicle driving up and down the road spinning its tires and several people yelling. When deputies responded to the area, they reported not locating any vehicles or people.

Trenton

A driver and passenger were transported to the hospital after a car accident on Bar Harbor Road. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeffery King, 62, of Trenton was pulling onto Bar Harbor Road from a driveway when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided with it, according to the sheriff report. King reported he had entered the road because a vehicle had stopped and waved for him to come onto the road. As King was coming into the roadway, the 2004 Silverado, driven by Fredrick Sands, 76, of Milbridge pulled around the stopped vehicle and struck King’s truck, the report said. Sands told deputies he thought the lane he pulled into was a passing lane. Deputies reported it was not a passing lane. King and his passenger were transported by ambulance to the hospital, the report stated.

When a 49-year-old female was three hours late to her dialysis treatment in Ellsworth, the sheriff office was called around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The contact number for the woman had been disconnected so deputies went to Trenton to check on her, the report stated. They were able to locate the woman who reported she had a new cell phone number and a scheduling conflict had occurred, according to the report.

Damage to a Trenton business was reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday around 8 a.m. When deputies checked out the report, they found the damage was from an incidental act not a crime, according to the report.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus with its lights on around 8 a.m. on Monday. Luckily there was no one crossing the road, the report stated. The vehicle had been traveling towards the school bus in the opposite lane when it passed the bus, according to the report. Ellsworth police and sheriff departments were unable to locate the vehicle after searching the area, the report stated.

Acadia National Park

Park rangers and Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service EMTs assisted a woman at Wildwood Stables who suffered a severe asthma attack while on a carriage ride Sept. 6. She was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Rangers issued a violation notice to Maria Kaefer of Minneapolis, Minn., for speeding on the Park Loop Road Sept. 6.

Paul Villeneuve of Bangor was issued a violation notice for speeding on Paradise Hill Road Sept. 8.

Matthew Posca of Staten Island, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (marijuana) after being stopped for speeding on Paradise Hill Road Sept. 11.

A 70-year-old man from Jenks, Okla., was injured when the rented electric bike he was riding ran into one being ridden by his wife on the Park Loop Road Sept. 12. Their names were not available. According to rangers, the man accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. When the two bikes collided, he went over the handlebars and onto the road and was unconscious for several minutes. A Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance transported him to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth.