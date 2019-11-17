Search for three boaters missing south of MDI continues

By Peter McGuire, Portland Press Herald

MOUNT DESERT — The second day of a search for three boaters missing off Mount Desert Island began at dawn Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Rescuers spent most of Saturday looking for Charlotte Kirby, Nathaniel Davis and Wilfredo Lombardo in a 40-foot Beneteau sailboat named Dove about 20 miles south of MDI. Crews in boats and aircraft found no evidence of the vessel.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman, Petty Officer Nicole Groll, confirmed Sunday afternoon that a search plane is in the air and will continue searching at least until dark and expected bad weather arrive.

Emergency dispatchers on the mainland received a distress call from the boat at 3 a.m. Saturday, Groll said Saturday afternoon.

The callers told dispatchers they were on a boat and asked for help before the call cut out, Groll added.

The sailboat’s home port is the John Williams Boat Co. in Mount Desert. It departed Somes Sound, Groll said. The Coast Guard does not know when the boat left port, she added.

Rescuers began searching near the last known position of the mobile phone that made the 911 call, Groll said.

A 47-foot response boat from the Coast Guard station in Southwest Harbor, a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a Canadian Coast Guard airplane are involved in the search.

On Saturday night, weather conditions in the search area included 5 foot seas with 20-knot winds, the Coast Guard reported. The air temperature was 34 degrees, and the water temperature was 52 degrees.

The search was called off after dark Saturday, but rescue crews resumed efforts at daybreak Sunday.

Liz Graves contributed reporting.