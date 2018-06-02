Update: Body found following missing person search in Bar Harbor

UPDATED 8:19 p.m.

BAR HARBOR – The body of a woman was found near the intersection of Route 3 (Eden Street) and West Street here midday Saturday by a State Police dog, officials said.

A positive identification is not expected until Sunday, State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

The discovery follows a search in town for a missing person, 19-year old Mikaela Conley of Bar Harbor.

She was reportedly last seen near Conners Emerson School Friday.

The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsy and identification.

The intersection of Route 3 and West Street is closed to traffic. The Bar Harbor Police and Fire Departments, Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol assisted State Police detectives throughout the day.

State Police are asking anyone who might have information about the case to call State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.