Search and Rescue, rangers carry injured hiker off trail

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 20-year-old woman who injured her ankle while hiking on Beech Mountain’s South Ridge Trail on Sunday afternoon was rescued by MDI Search and Rescue volunteers and Acadia National Park personnel.

It wasn’t safe for rescuers to walk while carrying the patient’s litter on some parts of the trail. So, in several places, they had to stand at the side and pass the litter hand over hand in a maneuver known as “caterpillaring.”

The whole operation took three hours, MDISAR President Davin O’Connell said.

After arriving at the bottom, she declined to be transported for medical care and signed a park “visitor assist waiver.” She was driven to her car and sought medical care on her own.

Eight Search and Rescue volunteers, five Acadia staff members and a Friends of Acadia Summit Steward (seasonal employee) took part in the rescue.