COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Jul 22, 2021
ISLANDER PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE

Seal Harbor becomes tagging target

July 22, 2021 by on News

MOUNT DESERT – A Mount Desert police officer on patrol last Saturday afternoon saw that a graffiti “artist” had painted an abutment of the Route 3 bridge over Stanley Brook at Seal Harbor Beach.

The wastewater pump station at the parking lot across the road from the beach was similarly defaced.

Wastewater Superintendent Ed Montague and members of his crew cleaned the paint off the pump station on Monday. Public Works Director Tony Smith said that removing the graffiti from the bridge abutment is the responsibility of the Maine Department of Transportation.

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *