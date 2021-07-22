Seal Harbor becomes tagging target

MOUNT DESERT – A Mount Desert police officer on patrol last Saturday afternoon saw that a graffiti “artist” had painted an abutment of the Route 3 bridge over Stanley Brook at Seal Harbor Beach.

The wastewater pump station at the parking lot across the road from the beach was similarly defaced.

Wastewater Superintendent Ed Montague and members of his crew cleaned the paint off the pump station on Monday. Public Works Director Tony Smith said that removing the graffiti from the bridge abutment is the responsibility of the Maine Department of Transportation.