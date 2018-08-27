Sea level rise talk planned

MOUNT DESERT — A Climate to Thrive presents an interactive presentation by Gayle Bowness of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute on Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library to explore the data behind sea level rise. Together the group will look at maps of MDI that model projected impacts of rising seas and discuss case studies of resiliency from across the globe.

“The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly visible in our state and across the nation,” event organizers said. “Ensuring the region’s resiliency to climate impacts, such as sea level rise, requires a scientifically informed and engaged public.”

Bowness, a Nova Scotia native, has a B.S. in Marine Biology from Dalhousie University and an M.S. from Lesley University in Ecological Teaching and Learning. She has been living in Maine for 15 years and has been working at Gulf of Maine Research Institute since 2005. Located in Portland, GMRI is dedicated to the resilience of the Gulf of Maine ecosystem and the communities that depend on it.

A Climate to Thrive is a local non-profit organization working to make MDI energy independent by 2030.