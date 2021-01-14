Schools to reopen for in-person learning 

BAR HARBOR — Students in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System will return to the classrooms next Tuesday, Jan. 19, following two weeks of remote-only learning prompted by a local upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Marc Gousse announced that decision late Wednesday after consulting with MDI Hospital officials and individual school administrators, nurses and board chairs.

“Although our communities/region experienced a significant increase in positive cases…following the holiday break, as of today, MDI Hospital reports a leveling of positive cases of COVID-19 locally at this time,” he said in an email to students’ families and school personnel.

In addition, he said, “Results of the (school system’s) asymptomatic testing of staff indicate no positive results of COVID-19 for the past two weeks.”

Some students will continue to learn remotely after the school buildings reopen, as they did before the holiday break.

Along with resuming in-school instruction, Gousse said, “schools are approved to resume extracurricular activities” that are consistent with school system, state and federal guidelines.

“The work the community is doing is making a difference,” he told the school system board last week. “The things we do outside of school really determine whether we can be in school. We want our students in school.”