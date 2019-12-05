School’s solar system goes live

BAR HARBOR — The new solar power system at Mount Desert Island High School began generating electricity and sending it to the grid Nov. 24.

“Even though it is November, the system is already producing about 700kWh (kilowatt hours) per day,” Principal Matt Haney told the Islander. “I can’t wait to see what it turns out in July.”

The solar array that Sundog Solar installed on the high school’s roof this summer consists of 1,450 panels. The power they generate is expected to offset all of the school’s electricity needs.

On Sept. 18, the school hosted a public celebration of the completion of the solar installation project. Much of the work since then has involved connecting the school’s solar equipment to the power grid and conducting tests to make sure it is working properly.

“Sundog is within its completion timeline,” Haney said.