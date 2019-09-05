School’s new storage, restroom building ready

BAR HARBOR — The new building near the football field at Mount Desert Island High School that includes restrooms and storage space for sports equipment is finished.

“This was sorely needed to protect the investments we have in the equipment,” said Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System.

Previously, the equipment, such as pole vault mats, was stored in a rented trailer and a wooden shed that was not impervious to mice.

Construction delays caused the building to be completed several months behind schedule. The original concrete apron around the exterior had to be replaced because it did not meet specifications. And after the project was underway, school officials decided to have a wider area paved with asphalt to prevent drainage problems.

The new building’s two restrooms mean the high school will no longer have to rent portable toilets for people attending most sporting events.

Solar panels on the roof generate electricity for the 40-by-40-foot building, which was constructed at a cost of around $400,000.

Asked his thoughts on the new building, Athletic Director Bunky Dow said, “Excited. Very nice. Well done.”