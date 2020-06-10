Schools mobilize against racism 

BAR HARBOR — Charlie Parker, a rising junior at Mount Desert Island High School, says he will not rejoin the school’s football team because of racial bigotry.

“When I was on the football team, the word [racial slur] was thrown around and teammates would make jokes about me being black every day,” he told the crowd at an anti-racism rally in Bar Harbor last Sunday.

Parker told of frequently being subjected to “belittling, humiliating ‘jokes’ because of my race.”

“I’ve heard peers and teachers referred to as [racial slur] because my friends didn’t like them or they struggled in the teacher’s class.”

Parker said he doesn’t just blame the individuals who make the comments, but also the environment they have grown up in.

“MDI, as nurturing as it is, is unaware of the hurt that ignorant and thoughtless comments can cause.

“I do not ask for your pity and condolences,” he told the rally crowd. “I ask for your respect as a human being, and action committed to change above all else.”

Bunky Dow, the high schools’ student activities and athletic director, told the school system board on Monday that Parker’s revelation was “saddening and hard to hear.”

“We’re going to start an educational program to deal with issues and how we’re going to address this stuff moving forward. I’m upset that it happened. By the same token, I would be naïve to think it doesn’t happen.

“It’s an eye-opener for me. It’s on my watch, and I’m going to address this.”

Members of the school board discussed the issue and unanimously adopted a statement drafted by Board Chair Heather Jones. It reads in part: “As school leaders, we believe that we have a special responsibility in the fight against racism, bigotry and hatred, and we recognize that words alone are not sufficient. Rather, we intend to commit the time and resources necessary to provide our administrators, staff, students and parents with the support they need to work toward a world that is fairer, more just and more compassionate to all.”

Board member Tammy Tripler said it is important for everyone to know that the board and school administrators take the issue of racism seriously “and that we are going to make a plan of action…so that all our students and all the people in our communities feel that they are seen, that they are heard and that we care about them and that their lives matter.”

Late Sunday, Superintendent Marc Gousse sent an email to the school district’s students and parents in which he said he joins with those who are “denouncing the racism that plagues our nation.”

“As public educators, we take most seriously our responsibility to foster an environment for teaching and learning that not only nurtures academic curiosity but helps our students feel safe and loved in their community.”

Julie Meltzer, the school system’s director of curriculum, assessment and instruction, reminded the school board of the things the schools have already been doing to foster an acceptance and appreciation of diversity. But she said the schools must and will work harder and do better.

Referring both to local examples of racism and to the recent death of a black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Gousse told the school board, “It saddens me to think that we are at this point in our country. It saddens me as an educator to think I may have failed some students.

“I want the board and the community to know how sensitive we are to this. I will work very hard to continue our efforts in denouncing racism, understanding that racism isn’t a political issue; it’s a human rights issue.

“We know that if students and staff don’t feel safe, they can’t teach and they can’t learn,” Gousse added. “It’s very important that we get this right.”

YouTube unplugs MDI School Board

“This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service.”

That message suddenly appeared on the computer screens of people watching, via Zoom, Monday’s meeting of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board.

Board Chair Heather Jones had just finished reading the third of five letters the board had received denouncing bigotry and urging the schools to do more to combat racism. The third letter included a reference to some students’ use of “the N–word.”

Less than 90 seconds later, the live stream of the meeting to the public was terminated and the YouTube message appeared.

School board members and administrators participate in meetings using a different system that enables them to talk with each other. They were unaware that there was a problem with the public YouTube feed until a board member received a text message from a friend.

They decided to continue with the meeting because it was being recorded, so members of the public could view it at any time.

Superintendent Marc Gousse said Tuesday that he was not sure why YouTube pulled the plug on the live feed to the public.

“I don’t know if it was the reference to the N-word that triggered it; it may have.”

Gousse said Josh Young, the school system’s technology coordinator, has filed with YouTube a request for an explanation.