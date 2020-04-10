Schools likely closed for rest of the year

BAR HARBOR — Schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System likely will remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with students continuing their education through remote learning.

Superintendent Marc Gousse announced Friday that he would make that recommendation to the school system board, which will meet Monday afternoon via YouTube.

He cited the recommendation by Gov. Janet Mills and Education Commissioner Pender Makin on Wednesday that “all public schools statewide continue to provide remote learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.”

Gousse said it is unfortunate that students “will be missing out on spring activities and many of the events and traditions we celebrate at this time of year.” He said the school principals and their staffs are working on alternative ways to celebrate and recognize achievements.