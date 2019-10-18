Schools among hundreds of customers without power

By Sarah Hinckley and Becky Pritchard

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pemetic Elementary School and the Tremont Consolidated School were closed for a second day today. As of Friday morning, those schools were among the more than 1,500 homes and businesses on Mount Desert Island without power following Thursday morning’s storm.

Emera Maine crews plan to work through the weekend on restoring power, a statement from the company said.

All of the schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System were closed Thursday because of unsafe road conditions. Tremont and Southwest Harbor’s elementary and middle school students will be expected to make up a day of school later in the year, school officials said.

The Southwest Harbor Town Office was open both days. “I don’t think our customers know we’re here,” said Administrative Assistant Bob Salsbury from the office on Friday.

Powered by a generator, computers, phones and the internet were on as well as the dispatching system serving the police and fire departments and the ambulance service.

Employees were scheduled to work a full day at the town office. Power to that part of town returned around 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to Gary Caron, a police officer and dispatcher.

Anyone calling the Tremont Town Office on Thursday or Friday got the automated phone message. A message was posted on the town’s website stating it was closed on Thursday. That message had not been updated on Friday.

In Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, the police and fire departments also had their hands full Thursday morning responding to downed trees, closing roads and directing traffic as needed, according to Jim Willis, police chief for both towns.

Overnight staff stayed on, and daytime staff came in early to respond, he said.

Indian Point Road was the “hot spot” in Bar Harbor, Willis said. At one point, a police cruiser was trapped on that road: As it arrived at one downed tree, a second tree fell behind it.

The police department worked with Emera Maine to get roads open as soon as possible for afternoon commuter traffic, Willis said, noting the public was very cooperative.

The Mount Desert Police Department began sharing a radio frequency with the Fire Department and Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, which was a scheduled change, but gave police an extra frequency to use during the storm.

The new shared frequency will also be used as needed by Bar Harbor Police Department, Willis said.