School system to hold job fair

BAR HARBOR — If you think you might be interested in a job in food service or as a custodian, bus driver, educational technician (ed tech) or substitute teacher, then the Mount Desert Island Regional School System is interested in you.

The system will hold a job fair at the superintendent’s office at MDI High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 3-4 p.m. to let potential applicants know about job opportunities.

“I think there’s a ton of people out there who have backgrounds and expertise that could benefit our kids and our schools,” Superintendent Marc Gousse said. “I’m hoping they will see that there are great opportunities here.”

He said that, while some of the local schools would like to have more applicants for jobs in certain areas, they are better off than many other school districts in Maine.

“This is a district that people come to,” he said. “We see very few people leave to go to other districts regionally.”

As for the quality of education that students in MDIRSS schools receive, Gousse said, “I believe we can compete with any of the top school systems in the state, and the data confirm that. Our teachers and staffs are doing a great job with our kids.”