School system budget passes

BAR HARBOR — A $2.12 million 2020-21 budget for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s central office and shared professional services was approved unanimously by the 37 voters who attended the annual budget meeting Jan. 22.

Registered voters in all eight towns in the school district were eligible to vote on the budget. But, as usual, nearly all of those who cast ballots were affiliated with the schools. They included 16 school board members, seven school principals and about 10 other school employees.

Next year’s budget is 11.16 percent larger than the budget for the current year. The largest new spending item is $90,000 for cover salary and benefits for an additional social worker for the district’s schools.