School system budget adopted

BAR HARBOR — A $2.1 million budget for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s central office and shared professional services was adopted Monday night by the school system board.

It is 11 percent higher than the budget for the current year.

The largest new item in next year’s budget is $90,000 in salary and benefits for a social worker to help meet the needs of students throughout the district with social, emotional and behavioral problems. The school system will recoup that cost by billing the individual schools based on their use of the social worker’s services.

A public vote on the school system budget will be held Jan. 22 at MDI High School.