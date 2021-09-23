School staff vaccination rates mostly high

AUGUSTA — As of Aug. 31, 96.4 percent of teachers and other staff at Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor and 96 percent of those at Trenton Elementary were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report issued by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Maine Department of Education (DOE).

The staff vaccination rate was 88.3 percent at Mount Desert Island High School, 85.1 percent at Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor and 62.2 percent at Tremont Consolidated School. Mount Desert Elementary School’s rate was not reported.

With 85 percent of schools across Maine reporting, the statewide average rate was 76 percent as of Aug. 31.

This report is the first of what is to be a monthly snapshot of school staff vaccination rates in Maine.

“By publishing these vaccination rates each month, we hope to boost school staff vaccination even further, curb the spread of COVID-19 and equip school leaders with information to make the best decisions for their communities,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said, “Our school employees continue to face the challenges created by this ongoing pandemic with professionalism and grace, and I am pleased that so many have opted to keep themselves and their school communities safe by getting vaccinated.

“I hope that by their example, others will be inspired to help protect the health and in-person learning of our students by reducing community transmission and getting vaccinated.”